Mankato Public Safety warns residents of grease fire safety after incident last night

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is reminding people not to use water to put out grease fires after an incident last night on Tanager Path.
Officials say the occupants of the home were using oil to fry food when a small fire started on the stove.
The homeowner then put water on the fire, which caused it to spread to surrounding cabinets.
It was quickly put out by fire crews.
Everybody in the home was okay.
“The best way to extinguish a cooking fire is with a fire extinguisher. You could place the lid back on the pot. That’ll put the fire out. Even a cookie sheet over the top would put the fire out, but do not apply water,” says Lt. Jay Kopischke with Mankato Public Safety.
Damages are estimated to cost around $5,000.
