Minnesotans join trade rally in Washington

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Farmers across the country want a new trade deal and they want it now.
Area farmers, including Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap, rallied on the National Mall to push for action on the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.
Paap says the country needs to start with its closest neighbors when it comes to restoring certainty to trade relations.
As lawmakers and the White House continue to hash out details, supporters of the deal are hoping it is finalized by the end of the year.
