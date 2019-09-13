Missing Butterfield man found dead in Brown County cornfield

MULLIGAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A man was found deceased in a cornfield in Mulligan Township Thursday.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that family members located Adam Kroecker, 33, dead in his vehicle off Brown County Road 17, approximately 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) east of Comfrey.
Authorities say Kroecker, of Butterfield, was last seen leaving his place of employment Tuesday, Sept. 10, and his family had been searching for him since.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.
Authorities say there is no risk to the public and foul play is not suspected.
