New Highland Park equipment chosen by Mankato residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents have voted on a design for new playground equipment at Highland Park.
The design includes large and small slides with a sky way connecting the two towers of the ADA-compliant playground.
The plans also include fitness equipment to be placed along a trail in the park with multiple obstacles for training included.
The city estimates the cost for the playground equipment to be $186,000 and an additional $65,000 for the fitness portion.
State funds will be provided to assist and construction is expected to begin next summer.
