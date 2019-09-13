New Highland Park equipment chosen by Mankato residents

Voters chose this design of the two options available. (Source: City of Mankato)
By Sean Morawczynski | September 13, 2019 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:17 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents have voted on a design for new playground equipment at Highland Park.

The design includes large and small slides with a sky way connecting the two towers of the ADA-compliant playground.

The plans also include fitness equipment to be placed along a trail in the park with multiple obstacles for training included.

The city estimates the cost for the playground equipment to be $186,000 and an additional $65,000 for the fitness portion.

State funds will be provided to assist and construction is expected to begin next summer.

