MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new roundabout at Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive in Mankato opens to traffic tonight.
The total project adds up to $1.7 million dollars and is expected to make the intersection much safer.
This project received a local road improvement grant for $687,000.
From there, the cost was split between the city and county.
The city says the adjacent trails will remain closed to allow the contractor to complete the sodding and turf establishment once conditions are fit.
