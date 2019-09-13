Pow Wow preparations continue with bleacher assembly at Land of Memories Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, a crew gathered to put some finishing touches on the new grounds at the Land of Memories Park.
Recently the shade arbors were installed on the grounds with four staple colors that represent the Dakota traditions.
Now, bleachers are being installed that coincide with the existing colors to put the finishing touches on the new space.
This comes just in time for the Pow Wow event that will go underway next week.
The benches will allow attendees to relax and watch the rich traditions of the culture, the dancing and music.
“You can see that we are getting things ready so we can start putting it together. I’m not sure how much we’ll get done today but we’re pretty excited this is really really exciting for us,” Pow Wow committee chair David Brave Heart said.
The Pow Wow goes underway next week from September 20th until the 22nd.
