Prep Athlete: Mankato West’s Jack Foster

“Jack’s a very intelligent guy, I mean you can’t go to Brown University without being very intelligent, so he gets it he’s very down to earth, he’s smart but he also is motivated, the other day we weren’t having a great practice and before I could even start getting on the guys he started yelling at the receivers telling them you need to run this route better and those are the little things that he’s starting to take ownership of this team and that’s what I hope for,” Helget said.