Prep Athlete: Mankato West’s Jack Foster

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West football team is known for producing talented quarterbacks such as Phillip Nelson and Ryan Schlichte to name a couple, senior QB Jack Foster is just the latest Scarlet signal caller to have a spectacular career.
Foster is our KEYC News 12 Prep athlete of the week and still has one more goal to achieve before leaving high school.
“I think we have a great chance of making it to the state tournament, we keep getting better and better and I know the guys are working really hard,” Jack Foster, Mankato West, senior quarterback, said.
“Some things that I would expect out of a two–year senior captain and a senior leader is that this is your team and what you want to get out of this team is what you’re willing to allow happen,” JJ Helget, Mankato West’s head coach.
As a seasoned vet Foster has taken on a strong leadership role.
“When he’s on the field our offense is totally different because he’s that guy that’s been back there, he controls the huddle, he makes decisions, we put a lot on him,” Helget said.
“I think the best thing I do is kind of help the guys on my team because it’s not just me out there, it’s the whole team,” Foster said.
Foster not only excels on the field but in the classroom as well and will continue his football and academic career at the Division one level, Ivy League’s Brown University .
“I chose Brown because they have a good football tradition and also they’re a very good academic school so that was a huge piece for me. I think you know in college football is kind of your life, more of a job, it will still be fun but it will be more of a job than just having fun with your friends,” Foster said.
“Jack’s a very intelligent guy, I mean you can’t go to Brown University without being very intelligent, so he gets it he’s very down to earth, he’s smart but he also is motivated, the other day we weren’t having a great practice and before I could even start getting on the guys he started yelling at the receivers telling them you need to run this route better and those are the little things that he’s starting to take ownership of this team and that’s what I hope for,” Helget said.
His intelligence on the field and play–making abilities are why Jack Foster is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
