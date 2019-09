Social/Emotional Development 5:30-6:30 p.m. 0-8 Katti Hurley – a parent and family educator Learn how to promote positive social and emotional development of early learners and why it’s important to a child’s overall development and readiness to learn

Relationships/Sexual Health and Your Student 5:30-6:30 p.m. Grades 6-12 Katie Cox – a licensed independent clinical social worker and Program Director for Project for Teens Learn and discuss how to more effectively open the conversation with teenagers about relationships and sexual health in an age-appropriate way.

Are you new to Mankato Area Public Schools? Here’s what you need to know: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kindergarten-12th grade Mankato Area Public Schools staff Join staff for this session to learn what a parent/teacher organization is and how to become involved, what support services are available to students and families, including school psychologists, counselors and social workers. The availability of school health services, mental health and crisis support and chemical dependency counseling will be covered.

Understanding High Ability Children: An overview of needs, resources and strategies 6:40-7:40 p.m. Kindergarten-12th grade Dr. Tania Lyon – talent development coordinator Parenting and educating high ability children comes with its own set of challenges. This session covers some of the issues facing high ability students, such as perfectionism, anxiety, underachievement and motivational concerns. Session includes an overview of helpful resources and strategies.