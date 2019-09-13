Sen. Tina Smith to assess impact of ethanol plant shut-down in Winnebago

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) will visit Winnebago Saturday to learn about the recently-closed Corn Plus ethanol plant’s impact on the town.
Corn Plus announced two weeks ago that it would be shutting the plant down indefinitely due to low commodities pricing.
Most of the company's 37 employees will be laid off.
Sen. Smith will meet with city officials along with various groups affected by the plant’s closure including Corn Plus board members.
The meeting will highlight the city's approach to recouping whatever potential losses from the plant's shut-down and what resources are available.
The senator will be in Madelia later in the day as part of a “Rural Economy Tour” of the community.
