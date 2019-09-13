Summit explores public health concerns with legalization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An educational summit on the dangers of pot legalization took center stage at the Civic Center.
Nearly 150 people attended to listen to keynote speakers, doctors and people from legalized states to see how legalization has negatively affected their states.
Shortly thereafter, the group broke off into small groups for discussion and small group exhibits.
“Several concerns that we are discussing today is 1. Medical issues that can surround marijuana use and another is adolescent use and how we control if it were to be legalized, how we control kids from getting marijuana and not having that," House of Hope Executive Vice President Christy Barnett said.
This was the second annual shared solutions addiction summit with a new drug being tackled every year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.