Blake Greenfield Chevrolet Buick closing its doors

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The last car dealership in Faribault County is closing its doors.
Blake Greenfield Chevrolet Buick in Wells is closing after six years in business.
The closure comes as the economy shifts and Greenfield said that a part of it is due to the slash in commodity prices.
“I bought it in November of ’13 and the commodity prices were at their all-time high, and now they’re cut in about half, and we could feel the effects of our farmers not coming in to buy new pick-ups is just part of it,” Blake Greenfield, owner of Blake Greenfield Chevrolet Buick.
Greenfield is holding a complete business asset liquidation auction on September 28 at 9 a.m. at the dealership that includes tools, parts and office supplies.
