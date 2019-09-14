City of Mankato plans multiple water mitigation and quality projects for Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is taking on multiple water mitigation and water quality projects for the Minnesota River.
The $20 million effort aims to eliminate erosion at major points in the river and develop a water quality project with the creation of wetlands that will slow erosion.
One project includes emergency infrastructure protection at Land of Memories Park, which looks to protect a well in the area.
“Mankato gets 70 percent of its water from this area, from the Land of Memories, and right behind you is one of our Ranney wells, so that provides 30 percent of the supply to the water treatment plant," said Kyle Hinrichs with the Mankato Water Plant.
Hinrichs added that the area has lost 43 feet of riverbank from 2009 to the fall of last year.
“Just in this last spring, we’ve lost another 17 feet of that riverbank,” he said.
He said if much more is lost, the city is at risk of losing the well.
Other projects include Riverfront stabilization, Minnesota River recreation preservation, Indian Creek improvements and a greater Mankato water quality mitigation project.
In order to fund the projects, the city will both be asking the state for funding through two bills and will also be utilizing sales tax funding.
City Manager Patrick Hentges said some projects are already in the early process of getting underway.
“Land of Memories is one that we may have to ask for forgiveness later. We may have to go ahead and make some improvements there and invest some money just to protect it in the short term,” Hentges said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.