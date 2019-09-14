Crops yearning for warm weather before the first frost

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Recent rainfall and cold temps are putting a damper on the upcoming harvest season, with the first frost looming closer.
As days get shorter and temps jump down into the 60s, growing degree days aren’t ideal and corn is reaching maturity later.
A scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center said that typical frost dates are coming up in two weeks, and farmers need a later than normal frost date and warmer weather so crops can reach maturity.
“Corn is certainly behind where we’d hope it would be this year, even the corn that was planted in a timely manner about May 1, typically we’d be looking at maturity by now, we’re still not there, that corn needs probably a couple of weeks,” said scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, Tom Hoverstad.
The extended forecast has temps above average as we move into the end of September.
