Local singer and songwriter breaks record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local singer, songwriter held a record-breaking performance today on Mankato Plaza.
St. Peter’s Tanner Peterson attempted to break a record that can be found on World Records of Music, LLC, for the longest street performance.
The previous record was 25 hours and five minutes.
Peterson started around 3 p.m. Friday and sang until around 5 p.m. Saturday, breaking the record with his performance outside of Blue Bricks.
He is also promoting his fundraiser in which 5% of the funds raised go toward victims of Hurricane Dorian.
A link to the GoFundMe is attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.