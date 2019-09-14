Local singer and songwriter breaks record

By Alison Durheim | September 14, 2019 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:10 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local singer, songwriter held a record-breaking performance today on Mankato Plaza.

St. Peter’s Tanner Peterson attempted to break a record that can be found on World Records of Music, LLC, for the longest street performance.

The previous record was 25 hours and five minutes.

Peterson started around 3 p.m. Friday and sang until around 5 p.m. Saturday, breaking the record with his performance outside of Blue Bricks.

He is also promoting his fundraiser in which 5% of the funds raised go toward victims of Hurricane Dorian.

A link to the GoFundMe is attached here.

