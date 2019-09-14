Minnesota State upsets No. 4 ranked Central Missouri

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 25 ranked Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team welcomed No. 4 Central Missouri to The Pitch for the squad’s 2019 home opener Friday.
Freshman midfielder Tia Martin scored for the Mavericks with time winding down in the first half, giving MSU the 1-0 lead heading into the intermisison.
Sophomore forward Brynn Desens added to the Mavericks’ lead in the second half, securing a Minnesota State victory.
The Mavericks improve to 2-0-0 after an impressive all-around performance by the squad.
MSU returns to The Pitch for a match against No. 1 Grand Valley State Sunday at 2 p.m.
