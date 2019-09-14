Senator Tina Smith visits Winnebago after Corn Plus announces closure

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith visited Winnebago Saturday following the closure of the Corn Plus ethanol plant.
There she listened to concerned community members alongside city officials.
Corn Plus announced two weeks ago that it would be shutting the plant down indefinitely, citing low commodity prices.
They said most of the company's 37 employees will be laid off.
“Ethanol is, it helps with the price of fuel, it helps with air quality, it helps with greenhouse gases, it is a net positive for the country and for Minnesota and we really need to support it,” said Sen. Tina Smith.
Senator Smith says part the closure of the plant is in effect to the federal government's waivers.
“So that they don’t have to blend as much ethanol as the law requires and I think that’s just wrong and you can see the impact that it’s having on communities like Winnebago and others all throughout Minnesota and the Midwest,” said Smith.
Some community members and past Corn Plus employees in the crowd say there is more to blame than the waivers for the closure.
“If we’re blaming this all on the waivers, all on the administration, how come it shut down four years ago, different administration, that’s what I wanna’ know,” said one concerned community member.
Reasons for the near closure years ago centered around inefficiency.
“We got sold on a technology that turned out not to be as efficient as the competition, so yes, it started our issue started then, we just started in an environment that was crying for our ethanol,” said past Corn Plus employee.
Supply and Demand of ethanol has wavered due to a surplus and trade tensions, however, in the end of August at the G7 Summit, Trump tweeted about a trade deal with Japan that was later reported to be Japan buying the United Stated surplus of corn.
“Minnesota farmers and corn growers have told me Japan can’t possibly buy all of the corn that we are not able to sell to China because of the trade wars. There just isn’t enough demand or need in Japan for all that corn,” said Smith.
Senator Smith says her stance is to stop the waivers as she reaches across the aisle for bipartisan support. Smith rounded out her day in Madelia discussing rural economy
