United South Central FFA to host farm safety presentations

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The United South Central (USC) FFA program will be presenting two farm safety sessions about safety on the farm on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The safety session will be presented to approximately 400 students in grades K-8 from USC Elementary, USC Middle Schools and St. Casimir’s Catholic School of Wells. The public is also invited to attend.
The presentation will include safety information on nine different topics. The full list of topics that will be presented on include:
- Power take-off
- Combine
- Tractor run-over
- Auger
- Flowing Grain
- ATV and snowmobile
- Lawnmower
- Fire and Ambulance
- Electric
The presentations are aimed to raise awareness of the many dangers that can occur while farming.
The first session will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m., while the second session is scheduled to be from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Both sessions will be held next to the United South Central High School football field.
In the event of rain, a make-up date of Wednesday, Sept. 25, has been set at the same location with both sessions being at the same time that they were set for originally.
