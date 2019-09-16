Artist creates nature inspired pottery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From student to teacher to artist, nature has inspired one local potter through the years.
Yellow Brick Pottery located in St. Peter offers vases, bowls, mugs and much more.
Many of the pieces are decorated with vines and leaves, inspired from Roxanne Schoeb’s own backyard.
"When the finished product comes out I have a bowl or a mug with a leaf imprint on it and people really like that. I am kind a leaf connoisseur, I walk and try to find different leaves and vines and incorporate those into my pottery."
You can find Yellow Brick Pottery at many upcoming fairs, or reach out directly on Facebook to visit her studio.
