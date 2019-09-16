Duane Syverson Memorial Scholarship Awarded

ESTHERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - (Estherville, Iowa) The 2019-2020 recipient of the Duane Syverson Memorial Scholarship is Chase Loers of Garner.
The Scholarship was established in 2001 at the Iowa Lakes Community College. Duane worked in the Estherville area for over 40 years as a mason doing concrete and brickwork. This scholarship encourages others to enjoy this career, as well. Requirements include full-time enrollment in Construction Technology. Preference will be given to incoming freshmen. Award amount varies and must be used for tuition, books or fees.
If you would like to contribute to this scholarship or to establish a new scholarship, contact the Iowa Lakes Community College Institutional Advancement/Foundations Office at 712-362-0491 or 800-242-5106 ext. 4491. To apply for scholarships, visit www.iowalakes.edu.
