Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Brown County

“This is the third new county find in the past two months, with an EAB discovery in Nobles County the end of July and Steele County two weeks ago,” said Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “However, these finds are not a coincidence. This is one of the best times of years to notice dying and stressed ash trees. Look for signs like dieback from the top of the tree, new shoots or growth at the lower trunk, bark splitting, and extensive woodpecker damage, and report these symptoms to the MDA.”