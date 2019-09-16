Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed that emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Brown County Monday.
Brown County has been placed under emergency quarantine.
This is the 21st county in Minnesota to be infected with EAB.
A tree care professional contracted the Department of Agriculture after they noticed an ash tree with EAB symptoms in the city of New Ulm.
“This is the third new county find in the past two months, with an EAB discovery in Nobles County the end of July and Steele County two weeks ago,” said Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “However, these finds are not a coincidence. This is one of the best times of years to notice dying and stressed ash trees. Look for signs like dieback from the top of the tree, new shoots or growth at the lower trunk, bark splitting, and extensive woodpecker damage, and report these symptoms to the MDA.”
Since this is the first time EAB has been identified in Brown County, the Department of Agriculture will be implementing an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.
Residents of Brown County are invited to an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 8, regarding the discovery of the creature within the county. The open house will be held at 8 p.m. at the Brown County Law Enforcement Center in Room B.
The public will also have the opportunity to give input on the proposal to add Brown County to the state formal quarantine. The Department of Agriculture will take comments on this proposal until Nov. 7 and proposes to adopt the state formal quarantine until Nov. 14.
The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs, and hardwood firewood out of the county. The proposed quarantine language can be found here.
Comments can be made at the open house or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers by email, fax at (651) 201-6108 or by mail. The mailing address can be found below.
Kimberly Thielen Cremers
Minnesota Department of Agriculture
625 Robert Street North
St. Paul, MN 55155
