Man arrested following pursuit in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 29-year-old man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit and striking squad cars in the process.
Police tried pulling over a vehicle driven by Jeremy Hobbs, of Brooklyn Park, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Mankato Public Safety says Hobbs struck three police cars before coming to a stop in the alley between 5th and 6th avenues.
No one was injured.
Requested charges against Hobbs include fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, assault with a vehicle, driving under the influence and criminal damage to motor vehicles.
