Man arrested following pursuit in Mankato

Police tried pulling over a vehicle driven by Jeremy Hobbs, of Brooklyn Park, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Man arrested following pursuit in Mankato
A 29-year-old man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit and striking squad cars in the process. (Source: AP Images)
September 16, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 8:53 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 29-year-old man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit and striking squad cars in the process.

Police tried pulling over a vehicle driven by Jeremy Hobbs, of Brooklyn Park, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mankato Public Safety says Hobbs struck three police cars before coming to a stop in the alley between 5th and 6th avenues.

No one was injured.

Requested charges against Hobbs include fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, assault with a vehicle, driving under the influence and criminal damage to motor vehicles.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.