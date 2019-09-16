Mapleton residents encouraged to participate in National Cleanup Day

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Mapleton residents are encouraged to participate in National Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Acceptable items that residents can dispose of include:
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Small amounts of remodeling materials
- Carpet
- Appliances
All items should be boxed or bagged.
Appliances will only be collected if they have a non-refundable tag purchased from City Hall by Sept. 18.
All items must be curbside by 7 a.m. on Saturday to be disposed of.
The city will not be accepting the following items:
- Yard waste (grass clippings, brush, etc.)
- Hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, batteries)
- Motor Oil
- Florescent lights
- Tires
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.