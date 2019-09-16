Mapleton residents encouraged to participate in National Cleanup Day

Mapleton residents are encouraged to participate in National Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Jake Rinehart | September 16, 2019 at 5:58 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 5:58 PM

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Mapleton residents are encouraged to participate in National Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Acceptable items that residents can dispose of include:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Small amounts of remodeling materials
  • Carpet
  • Appliances

All items should be boxed or bagged.

Appliances will only be collected if they have a non-refundable tag purchased from City Hall by Sept. 18.

All items must be curbside by 7 a.m. on Saturday to be disposed of.

The city will not be accepting the following items:

  • Yard waste (grass clippings, brush, etc.)
  • Hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, batteries)
  • Motor Oil
  • Florescent lights
  • Tires

