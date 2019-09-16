One of southern Minnesota’s biggest pumpkin raisers set for Fall season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fall season is approaching which means the pumpkin business is in full swing.
And one of southern Minnesota's largest pumpkin raisers is now up and running.
Hay by George has seven patches in the area with locally and organically grown pumpkins and squash.
Customers have a choice of many different sizes.
And payment goes to by honor system.
The owner of the business, George Denn, has dedicated 20 years to pumpkin growing.
And through the ups and downs, like pumpkins being months late this year, Denn finds the silver lining through it all.
“A pastor friend of mine said George you sure cause a lot of joy in people’s hearts so after that we just called it the ministry for joy – not our joy but the joy, because believe me there are some days where there’s no much joy in it, but for the people that come – a most people have no idea, they just really don’t,” Denn said.
Hay by George pumpkins sells run through the month of October.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.