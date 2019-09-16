READbox at the Blue Earth County Library offers movies and books for library-goers

Read a book, watch the movie, then return to the kiosk to vote on which is best

READbox at the Blue Earth County Library offers movies and books for library-goers
By KEYC Online Staff | September 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 12:53 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you love to compare a book to its movie-version, The Blue Earth County Library has a new kiosk just for you.

The library has installed a READbox, a spin-off of the movie rental kiosk Redbox. Movie and book-lovers are invited to read a book, watch the movie and then return to the kiosk to vote on which they liked best.

Checkouts for a book and movie are three weeks with one renewal, meant to give library-goers enough time to enjoy both the movie and the book.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.