Search continues for missing teen believed to be swept away

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for a missing teen believed to have been swept away by a current while swimming in the Redwood River in Redwood Falls.
The Redwood Falls Police Department says 16-year-old Thunder Wambade Brothersofall was swimming with friends in the river near Ramsey Park and was reported missing just before 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities say the river is moving very fast and levels are very high.
Crews were stationed along the river overnight and will resume the full search Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.