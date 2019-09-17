Authorities in Watanwon County searching for hit and run suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Watonwan County are looking for a person involved in what appears to be a hit and run accident.
Officials say it happened at 6:30 this morning on 710th Street near St. James.
Police say a vehicle drifted off the roadway into the ditch and hit an electrical pole, resulting in a loss of power for some residents in the county.
Anyone that may have seen a vehicle with damage consistent with the crash is asked to contact the Watonwan County Sheriff’s office.
