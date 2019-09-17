Cleveland School Construction Underway

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Cleveland’s school district’s offer of open enrollment has resulted in a steady increase of students within the last 10 years.
With that growing population the school will be adding on new space as well as making needed improvements to the existing facility.
The new facility will be a two stories with a new gymnasium, commons area and classrooms that better accommodate student’s education in areas like STEM( Science,Technology, Engineering and Math) art, band, physical education and more.
“It’s a 19.5 million dollar addition,” says superintendent Brian Phillips. “Which also includes a little less than a million dollars’ worth of upgrades to the existing facility."
Upgrades to the current facility go towards keeping up to date on codes and making bathrooms handicap accessible. Other priorities will be further discussed with the board.
The aim is to get the new building enclosed before winter for inside construction. With a goal to be finished by fall 2020
