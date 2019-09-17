Drivers disobey road closed signs in Waseca County, cause thousands of dollars in damage

The Waseca County Sheriff’s office says they’ve had a few instances where drivers have caused damage to the roadway by moving or driving around barricades.

Drivers disobey road closed signs in Waseca County, cause thousands of dollars in damage
As construction season continues, authorities issue a warning to drivers choosing to disobey road closure signs, causing thousands of dollars in damage. (Source: Waseca County Sheriff's Office)
September 17, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:09 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As construction season continues, authorities issue a warning to drivers choosing to disobey road closure signs, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Waseca County Highway Department is continuing concrete work on County Road 3 south of Janesville, but not without a few preventable road bumps.

The Waseca County Sheriff's office says they've had a few instances where drivers have caused damage to the roadway by moving or driving around barricades.

Officials say’ it’s not only illegal, those drivers are also responsible for the damage caused to the road, which in these two cases alone has totaled over $50,000.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.