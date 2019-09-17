Drivers disobey road closed signs in Waseca County, cause thousands of dollars in damage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As construction season continues, authorities issue a warning to drivers choosing to disobey road closure signs, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
The Waseca County Highway Department is continuing concrete work on County Road 3 south of Janesville, but not without a few preventable road bumps.
The Waseca County Sheriff's office says they've had a few instances where drivers have caused damage to the roadway by moving or driving around barricades.
Officials say’ it’s not only illegal, those drivers are also responsible for the damage caused to the road, which in these two cases alone has totaled over $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.