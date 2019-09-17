Events promote electric cars and clean energy

MANKATO, Minn (KEYC) — Two events promoting clean energy-efficient vehicles are coming to the Mankato area.
South Central Minnesota Clean Energy Council is hosting two guest speakers to talk about electric vehicles and it’s adoption from 9-11 a.m at the South Central Service Cooperative in North Mankato on Friday, Sept. 20.
Nationally known speakers Kirk Brown, of Recharge America, will be present as well as Jukka Kukkonen of Fresh Energy and PluginConnect.
The Mankato Area Foundation is hosting its second annual Ride and Drive Event where people can come and test drive electric vehicles. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“We’ll have Teslas, Nissans, Chevy’s, a lot of the latest and greatest we will actually also have two electric buses that will come down, one is the only electric school bus in Minnesota that people can ride on," says Mankato Area Foundation Marketing Director Tricia Lewis.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The goals for the events is to bring awareness to the clean energy movement.
For every car test-driven, $20 dollars will be donated to the Mankato Vex Youth Robotic Program.
