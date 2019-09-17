Funds available for Steele, Rice County residents affected by June, July flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rice, Steele, Dodge, Goodhue, Mower and Olmsted County residents who were impacted by flooding in June and July may be eligible for state loans up to $15,000 through the Minnesota Housing Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
The Disaster Recovery Loan Program provides forgivable, no-interest loans up to $15,000 for damaged single-family homes and 1-4 unit rental properties.
There are no income limits for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
“The Disaster Recovery Loan Program is a critical resource for people who experienced damage from this year’s floods,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said. “I encourage property owners in affected areas to contact our administrator to learn more.”
In order to qualify, homeowners must first apply and accept all insurance and Small Business Administration (SBA) prior to applying for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
The deadline to apply for SBA funds is Sept. 30.
Potential applicants may contact the Disaster Recovery Loan Program administrators to apply for the program until Nov. 30. The program administrators’ contact information is found below.
Cindy – (507) 864-8207
Amber – (507) 634-4350
The administrators can also be contacted via mail. The mailing address is listed below.
SEMCAC
204 Elm Street
Rushford, MN 55971-0549
