Mankato man charged with rape

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man is charged with rape.
Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and third degrees after court documents allege he raped a woman after a party in Mankato on Aug. 30.
The complaint says Woolridge Carter woke up after most of the partygoers had left the apartment.
According to the complaint, he and the victim began kissing before he took her into the bathroom and allegedly forced himself on her.
He claims he "blacked out" and had no recollection of any sexual conduct with the victim.
A warrant is requested in Blue Earth County for his arrest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.