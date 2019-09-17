Mapleton teen becomes National Walleye Tour co-angler champion

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Seventeen year–old Drake McCarthy is one of the youngest to become the National Walleye Tour co–angler champion after winning this years’ competition.
The Mapleton high school senior competed in three qualifying tournaments before getting to the championship.
He placed second and fourth respectively in two of the tournaments.
McCarthy said he already has is eyes on the prize for next years’ tournament and that he’s proud to have won this year.
“I’ve always wanted to fish tournaments my whole life, and I thought co–angler would be good so you could, like, learn the ropes, and my dad used to fish pro in tournaments, so I mean I just want to follow in his footsteps," he said.
McCarthy competed against over 80 competitors from around the country.
This years’ championship was held at Devils Lake, North Dakota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.