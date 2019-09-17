Mayo Clinic Health System gets special delivery

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont gets a special delivery.
A brand new MRI machine arrived at the facility Monday morning.
A crane had to hoist the 10,000-pound (4.54 ton) GE SIGNA Artist 1.5 Tesla through the air and into the roof of the medical center.
The center has been utilizing a mobile MRI truck at the site since construction began on the project in June.
The renovation of the area will continue through October, with the new MRI machine expected to be up and running Oct. 22.
