Minnesota Housing Disaster Loan Program offers up to $15,000 in assistance for those impacted by flooding

St. Paul Minn. (KEYC) - Residents impacted by June and July 2019 flooding in the following counties may be eligible for state loans up to $15,000 through the Minnesota Housing Disaster Recovery Loan Program: Dodge, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice and Steele.
The Disaster Recovery Loan Program provides forgivable, no-interest loans up to $15,000 for damaged single family homes and 1-4 unit rental properties. It helps to fill gaps between what homeowners received from insurance and SBA funds, and what it will cost to return the home to pre-disaster condition. There are no income limits for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
“The Disaster Recovery Loan Program is a critical resource for people who experienced damage from this year’s floods,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho. “I encourage property owners in affected areas to contact our administrator to learn more.”
Homeowners must first apply for and accept all insurance and SBA funds before applying for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program. The deadline to apply for SBA funds is September 30, 2019. Homeowners can contact the program administrator to apply for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program by November 30, 2019:
SEMCAC
204 Elm Street
Rushford, MN 55971-0549
Call Cindy at 507-864-8207
Call Amber at 507-634-4350
Counties served: Dodge, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice and Steele
Minnesota Housing collaborates with individuals, communities, and partners to create, preserve, and finance affordable housing. Find out more at www.mnhousing.gov. Follow us at www.facebook.com/minnesotahousing and on Twitter @mnhousing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.