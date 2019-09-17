Minnesota State’s Alexa Rabune named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Alexa Rabune was named Goalkeeper of the Week by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) on Monday.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native helped the Mavericks defeat No. 4 ranked Central Missouri and No. 1 Grand Valley State Friday and Sunday, respectively.
With the pair of shutout victories, Rabune moves now has 29 career wins and 149 career saves, which are tied for third and sixth, respectively, all-time in Minnesota State Women’s Soccer history.
The Mavericks will be traveling to Winona State University Friday and Upper Iowa University Sunday.
