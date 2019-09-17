MnDOT Commissioner pays visit to New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Rain may have once again temporary stopped the Highway 15 New Ulm Gateway Project, but it didn’t stop the Commissioner of MnDOT to come out and see how the job is coming.
Margaret Anderson Kelliher knows this route well from her time spent on Highway 68 while growing up in the Minnesota River Valley.
Back in 2008, Anderson Killiher was Speaker of the House and helped pass a major transportation bill called 152 Chapter Funds, after the I-35W Bridge Collapse on August 1, 2007.
These funds go to bridges or roads that need repair, and this project is being funded with that bill.
“This is very dramatically different," Anderson Killiher said. "I want to say that because this project has been delayed by the water of the Minnesota River, thanking the community for what they have had to go through in terms of waiting for this bridge to be complete on Highway 15 on both sides of the river. Thanks so much for waiting, I know it’s going to be worth it.”
As for the project itself, this rain does set them back a bit, but Project Supervisor Todd Kjolstad says this is pretty small compared to past flooding events.
“We’re still relatively hopeful that we can get this road open yet," Kjolstad said. "It would take a nice stretch of weather which we haven’t had in about two-and-a-half-years. If we do get that, we can get the deck on and probably best case scenario middle of November.”
The crew has yet to set the bridges’ beams, lay the concrete deck and place the rails.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.