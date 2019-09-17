MnDOT seeks community input for Highway 60 transportation study in Lake Crystal

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be hosting a booth at the Cruz 'IN Classic Car Roll-In event on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Marston Park in Lake Crystal.
MnDOT is hoping to seek input from the Lake Crystal community regarding the State Highway 60 corridor and the ongoing transportation study.
Those unable to attend the event in person can complete an online survey or visit the Lake Crystal Chamber of Commerce, located at 113 South Main Street, to submit a paper version.
There will be multiple opportunities to provide feedback during this year-long study. Additional opportunities for public input will be listed on the project website.
The project is currently scheduled to begin in 2024.
