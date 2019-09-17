MSU celebrates Constitution Day with flag raising

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of Constitution Day, Minnesota State University-Mankato hosted a special flag raising by student veterans.
Constitution Day or Citizen Day recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is traditionally observed on September 17, the day the Constitution was signed in 1787 in Philadelphia.
MSU has about 600 students who are veterans or currently serving members of the military.
“We want to establish that connection between veterans their service to the country and the levels of service that all citizens can perform for the United States," Military and Veterans Student Success Coordinator Tim Adams said.
The University’s Memorial Library will have a Constitution Day book on display until September 27.
