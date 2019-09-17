North Mankato City Council approves 2020 tax levy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved the proposed 2020 tax levy Monday evening.
The tax levy brings in around $111,000 in additional revenue for the city.
That money will be used for general fund uses such as police, fire department and street operations.
It also decreases the tax rate for North Mankato property tax payers.
“So, what they’ll see is, typically, if their property values stay the same, their city portion of their tax payment would go down because the tax rate is going down,” Finance Director Kevin McCann said.
The council has until the end of the year to set the 2020 budget.
