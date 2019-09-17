Police investigate report of suspicious person in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -Police in Janesville investigate an incident involving a suspicious person.
Authorities responded to a home on the 600 block of West Grove Street in Janesville just before midnight Sunday.
The resident told police they saw someone outside their home on their surveillance footage.
Police say the man seen in the footage was not there when they arrived.
They were able to identify and locate the man, who officials say was questioned.
Authorities say alcohol intoxication was believed to have been a factor in the incident.
They want residents to know this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no believed threat to the public. The case remains under review by the Waseca County Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.