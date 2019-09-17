Proposed North Mankato food, beverage tax could help pay for Caswell Park maintenance, operation

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, the North Mankato City Council voted to hold a public hearing to consider imposing a point five percent sales tax on food and drinks sold as served.
The funds would be used to help with operation, maintenance and capital expenses along with costs relating to regional tourism events at Caswell Park.
Amy Lorenz is one of several local shoppers in the North Mankato area.
She said she would support the tax, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, if approved.
“I’m definitely in support of a local tax going back to a local community area that we all use," she said.
The tax could be implemented on coffee, a doughnut or food purchased from a North Mankato drive-through.
“So for people going to restaurants, whether it’s fast food or dining, you would pay an additional half of percent tax on your food purchases. The same would apply to alcoholic beverages at bars and grills type of places," Finance Director Kevin McCann said.
The tax does not include food sold at grocery stores.
Customers should not see a big increase in their food costs.
There is no end date if the tax is approved.
Lorenz said she shops local as much as she can.
“With what’s to offer. For instance, we’re having coffee here," she said.
