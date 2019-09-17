Redwood County Sheriff’s Office warns businesses of recent credit card fraud

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding businesses to verify the legitimacy of a company, or its representative, prior to conducting transactions.
This reminder comes after the sheriff’s office received multiple reports of credit card fraud in recent weeks.
Authorities say that during these events, a business would accept a payment via credit card, only to have a chargeback occur several days after the initial transaction.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says that the credit card used in the transaction had oftentimes been reported stolen.
