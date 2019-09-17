Southern Minnesota health coach wants to inspire others to stay healthy this fall

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota health coach wants to inspire others to stay healthy as we head into fall.
Chera Sevcik runs an online Facebook page called Inspire Strong.
She works with clients across the country and hosts online events, such as Fall In Love with a Healthy You.
“We all kind of developed as a community and really provide support to one another, kind of cheer each other on, keep each other accountable in our goals," Sevcik said.
Fall in Love with a Healthy You has two dates left, Sept. 23 and 30, and gives participants healthy recipes and tips to manage stress and sleep better.
“If you have a coach, a one-to-one coach, they’re there to support you. And they’re also there to acknowledge, yeah, you’re going to goof up and that’s okay," client Lynn Smithwick said.
