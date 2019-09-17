Two men arrested for death of Estherville man in 2018

ESTHERILLE, IOWA. (KEYC) - Authorities arrest two men in connection to the death of an Estherville man in 2018.
27-year-old Matthew John Strayer was pronounced dead in January 2018 after Estherville Police found him unresponsive.
Now the police department has arrested Lance Rosburg and Jeremy Polzin on charges related to Strayer's death.
While Estherville Police have not released a cause-of-death, they say the autopsy report for Strayer was conclusive enough to charge Rosburg with Involuntary manslaughter and multiple felony drug charges.
Polzin faces only drug charges which include the delivery of methamphetamine.
