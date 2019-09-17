Victory Drive Memorial on Highway 22 set to be finished for Veteran’s Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Progress is being made to finalize the Victory Drive Memorial south of Mankato on Highway 22.
Kasota stone pillars are being installed that will soon serve as monuments to honor each branch of the military.
One set is seen here, between Highway 22 and Victory Drive, while the other is at Mapleton's Wayside Park.
Prep work on the memorial project took place back in April, as crews worked to replace the over 600 trees that were planted to honor soldiers dating back to World War 1.
Also, the County Road 90 roundabout was planted in a star pattern to honor veterans.
MnDOT says panels for the monuments are expected later this week.
A ceremony to rededicate the highway is planned for Veteran’s Day.
