Waseca welcomes new bakery

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -A new sweet spot is now open it’s doors today.
Lush Cakes is now open. The new bakery offers a variety of desserts. As well as sandwich and soup lunch specials and their specialty, wedding cakes.
Coffee drinks are also offered and in the near future available through the drive through window.
Owner Jessica Freitag says she’s excited to to be in Waseca.
“We’re just super excited to have our own location where people can come versus pop up tents and different events I did and can come every day and try out new desserts and all the different things we offer here".
The bakery is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
And Saturdays 8–2 p.m.
