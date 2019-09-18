Arts Center of Saint Peter launches new “Songshare” series Thursday

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter is launching a new series on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The series is called “Songshare: An Evening of Songs and Their Stories with Local Songwriters" and will include performers Laura Schultz, Colin Scharf and Ian Hillmer.
“We have a strong local music scene, but few venues that allow close listening and appreciation of the stories behind new songs,” says Schultz, who previously hosted house concerts under the name 'The Gold Mine’ with Scharf.
“Our house concert audience basically outgrew our house, and the Arts Center’s gallery is the perfect next venue. Still intimate, but with plenty of seating,” Scharf adds. “We’re excited to have Ian as our first guest. Nate LaBoutillier is on the second show, Thursday, Nov. 21, and we’ll be reaching out to others as guests on Thursday, Jan. 16.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this event and the price of admission is $10.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.