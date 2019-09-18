Cybersecurity seminar shows risks, reality of dark web

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Jake Anderson of BEVCOMM gave an educational seminar on social engineering and cybersecurity in Fairmont Tuesday.
This low-tech session educated people on how phishing, hacking, the dark web and ways you can protect yourself.
In this area, like most things, knowledge is power.
"Everything is out there. All kinds of information is out there whether you know it or not about you, your family, your business or your usernames and passwords, they are available on the dark web in a lot of cases so just knowing what is out there and how it can be used against you, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Anderson said.
The seminar also dealt with robocalls, banking and knowing the signs.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.