Easton farmer utilizing minimal tillage practices and cover crops to conserve land

EASTON, Minn. (KEYC) — An Easton farmer is using minimal tillage methods and cover crops to reduce erosion and capture nutrients in the soil.
Dale Stevermer started planting cover crops four years ago and after around six years of incorporating minimum tillage methods into his operation, he’s now utilizing no-till methods for a large portion of his 450 acres.
Using cover crops such as an annual rye, grasses and radish as cover crops and minimum tillage methods, Stevermer is seeing better absorption of water into the soil and he’s maintaining more of the soil’s nutrients.
“To have learned as much as I have the last three to four years of soil, soil health, what plants really need and how we can work with mother nature instead of trying to sterilize it, I firmly believe that there’s a lot of power that we need to harness that is under our feet,” said farmer Dale Stevermer.
Stevermer suggest that those interested in incorporating cover crops and using minimum tillage methods should find a knowledgeable mentor in their area and start small to figure out what methods are best for their operation.
