Habitat for Humanity seeking St. Peter family for housing partnership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota seeks a family in St. Peter to benefit from one of its homes.
The nonprofit has built more than 140 homes in the region and is now looking to partner with a family that meets the qualifications.
One of those qualifications include 200-400 “sweat hours,” as well as basic income requirements.
For more information on how to apply, contact Habitat’s Mankato office at (507) 388-2081; extension 2.
