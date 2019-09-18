Habitat for Humanity seeking St. Peter family for housing partnership

The nonprofit has built more than 140 homes in the region and is now looking to partner with a family that meets the qualifications.

Habitat for Humanity seeking St. Peter family for housing partnership
Habitat crews work on a home. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski | September 18, 2019 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:10 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota seeks a family in St. Peter to benefit from one of its homes.

The nonprofit has built more than 140 homes in the region and is now looking to partner with a family that meets the qualifications.

One of those qualifications include 200-400 “sweat hours,” as well as basic income requirements.

For more information on how to apply, contact Habitat’s Mankato office at (507) 388-2081; extension 2.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.